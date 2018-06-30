Man smashes into building in early morning Coeur d’Alene crash

COEUR D’ALENE — A Hayden man was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a building and causing major damage.

Fred Kudrna, 22, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on 11th Street when he smashed into the residence at 1100 Lakeshore Drive, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Kudrna was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and there was significant damage to the structure of the building.

Kudrna was taken to Kootenai Health and police believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.