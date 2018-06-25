Officials release name of boy missing in Teton River

Share This

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teenager missing in the Teton River since Sunday afternoon.

Justin Grass, 14, from Sandy, Utah, was swimming when he disappeared around 2:55 p.m. Search and rescue crews spent all day Monday combing through the river looking for any sign of the boy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Justin’s family,” Madison County Sheriff Chief Deputy Bart Quayle tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We will continue to search for this young man and give our best combined efforts. We are very appreciative of all the first responders, volunteers and all the men and women who continue in their search efforts.”

Other agencies, including the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County EMS and Search and Rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Madison EMS and Search and Rescue, have assisted in the search for Justin.

Crews will return to the river Tuesday in hopes of finding the boy.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.