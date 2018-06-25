Stand-off suspect expected to appear in court Monday

UPDATE

A man arrested for aggravated assault following a stand-off in an Idaho Falls neighborhood Sunday is expected to appear in court Monday.

Michael Elder, 34, was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. following the incident that began around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Sycamore Circle.

Police say Elder threw something and broke his neighbor’s window before displaying a firearm. The neighbor called police and several officers responded.

“When officers arrived, they tried everything they could to speak with the subject,” Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com. “They tried knocking, yelling and verbal commands along with calling his cell phone and family members without success.”

At one point, Elder allegedly exited the home for a few moments waving a bat.

Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police blocked off the street and a Code Red alert was sent to people in the neighborhood asking them to stay indoors. A Nextdoor alert was also sent to residents within a half-mile radius of the home.

A police negotiator arrived and was able to make contact with Elder, who was in the home alone, but he refused to leave the home, according to Cook.

The SWAT team was called and officers were able to enter the front door where they encountered Elder.

“They deployed a 40mm blunt impact projectile, which is considered to be safer and more effective than other kinds of less-lethal technology, such as rubber bullets,” Cook says. “EMS were staged nearby and they checked him out. He did not have any life-threatening injuries so officers transported him to EIRMC before taking him to the Bonneville County Jail.”

Police have executed a search warrant at the home and additional information may be released Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of an incident at a home in the Carriagegate subdivision near Sunnyside Road and Park-Taylor Road. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Several Idaho Falls Police officers, along with Idaho State Police and the SWAT team, have responded to the neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Holly Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com officers have the situation under control.

More information will be posted as soon as we receive it.

Nate Eaton | EastIdahoNews.com.

