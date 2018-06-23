WATCH: Streets of Idaho Falls neighborhood flood after Saturday’s rain storm
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS – The streets of one Idaho Falls neighborhood experienced major flooding after a rain storm Saturday afternoon.
The corner of Stonebrook and Harvest Run inside the Stonebrook subdivision had ankle-deep water a little before 2:30.
