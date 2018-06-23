WATCH: Streets of Idaho Falls neighborhood flood after Saturday’s rain storm

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – The streets of one Idaho Falls neighborhood experienced major flooding after a rain storm Saturday afternoon.

The corner of Stonebrook and Harvest Run inside the Stonebrook subdivision had ankle-deep water a little before 2:30.

See the impact of Saturday’s rain storm in the player above.

Let us know what it’s like where you live. Send your weather pictures to news@eastidahonews.com.