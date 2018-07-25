25th Street improvement project starts Monday in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — TMC Contractors will begin construction on 25th Street in Idaho Falls starting Monday.

During the project, which will last until Oct. 1, traffic will be diverted to one side of the center island between Bengal Avenue and St. Clair Road.

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the street from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for this phase of the project.

The improvements include curb and gutter, sidewalk, and street milling with a final overlay.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone. For questions or concerns about this project, contact TMC Contractors at (208) 243-1616.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website.