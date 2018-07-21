Broulim’s pharmacies now offering clinical services in East Idaho

The following is a news release from Broulim’s Pharmacy.

RIGBY – Changes in Idaho State law allows pharmacists to prescribe medications for patients.

Broulim’s pharmacists have participated in extensive training in connection with statewide efforts to increase access to healthcare.

During a recent pilot program, the company began streamlining the process for patients to have a quick and easy visit. A patient experiencing symptoms can walk into the pharmacy without an appointment, participate in a quick screening process, and leave the pharmacy with a new prescription in hand.

“Our pharmacy team has been working very hard to make this process as smooth as possible for our valued patients,” said Marcus Hurst, Pharmacy Supervisor for Broulim’s Fresh Foods. “We are uniquely positioned to provide these services in many of the rural communities that we serve and hope to be able to increase access to healthcare.”

Broulim’s pharmacists are now prescribing medications approved by the FDA for the following conditions: uncomplicated urinary tract infections, strep throat, cold sores, motion sickness prevention, smoking cessation, immunizations, flu, lice, inhalation spacers, nebulizers, statins for patents who have been diagnosed with diabetes, diabetic blood sugar testing supplies, pen needles, syringes, and more.

Over the last decade, Idaho has been near the bottom of the list for total number of primary health care providers per capita.

Broulim’s Fresh Foods has pharmacy locations in Ammon, Driggs, Montpelier, Rexburg, Rigby, Shelley, and Soda Springs.