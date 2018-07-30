Caught on camera: Yellowstone bison leaves park, wanders into eastern Idaho

ISLAND PARK (KIVI) — Here’s something you don’t see very often: a wild bison running alongside the highway in Idaho.

KIVI Six On Your Side environmental reporter Steve Liebenthal was in eastern Idaho last week when he captured rare footage of a large bull bison that wandered out of Yellowstone Park.

The state veterinarian says this is a rare occurrence that is concerning to the Idaho Department of Agriculture. The state vet says bison pose a risk to people, Who often get too close to the wild animals, and straying bison could spread disease to cattle in the area.

State officials tracked the bison and say it moved into Montana on Friday, the day after it spotted just north of Island Park.

Fish and Game says capturing a wild bison is extremely difficult, so when this happens they generally try to haze the animal back into Yellowstone.