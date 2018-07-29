Evacuation shelter held 35 people; Red Cross prepared to reopen shelter if necessary

HAMER — The evacuation order for Dubois residents was lifted early Sunday morning, after shifting winds helped firefighter push the fire away from the community.

After picking up leaving their homes in the hands of the firefighters fighting the Grassy Ridge Fire Saturday night, Dubois locals were able to return to their homes around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Hamer Elementary School was used as an emergency shelter for the roughly 35 people who evacuated their homes. Food for the evacuees was provided by the local community members.

Red Cross emergency volunteer LayLa Johnson said the Red Cross will remain in Hamer, prepared to reopen the shelter if the fire shifts and people are required to evacuate again. She said she wants people to know to not be afraid to seek shelter.

“People have a fear that we are part of the government or that we are going to report them to the police or even call ICE,” Johnson said.

Johnson explained the Red Cross only asks people provided their names, address and number of family members with them so they can know who is coming and going from the shelter. They don’t give that information out to anyone.

“It (the shelter) becomes their new home,” Johnson said. “We try to maintain that privacy for people.”