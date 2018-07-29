Fire line holds in front of Dubois; Grassy Ridge Fire measuring above 100,000 acres

DUBOIS — The fire line near Dubois held Saturday night as hundreds of firefighters from all over eastern Idaho and beyond converged to protect the nearby community.

Fremont County Emergency Management reports Dubois was relatively unaffected by the Grassy Ridge Fire overnight, as favorable winds allowed firefighters to directly attack the northeast head of the fire and prevent it from advancing any close to the town. Firefighters have successfully lined the entire fire perimeter, according to Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee.

Firefighters will be strengthening those lines today.

The evacuation order has been lifted in Dubois and people can return home. Anyone with questions should contact Clark County Dispatch at (208) 374-5403.

The Great Basin Type II Overhead Team has now taken over response to the fire. The team is a large firefighting unit designed to combat massive wildfires.

Firefighters have done extensive back burning along key roadways in addition to creating bulldozer line to prevent the spread of the fire.

The fire now exceeds 100,000 acres, and continues to grow. The Grassy Ridge Fire ignited Thursday afternoon after a lightning strike. Containment remains at 20 percent with no estimates on full containment.

It’s going to be another hot and breezy day in the Upper Valley Sunday. Highs of 82 to 92 are expected with northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph. There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The winds will shift winds northwest in the afternoon helping the fire grow.

Red Road is closed from the sand dunes to the Kilgore Road. Grassy Ridge road is closed. Clark County has closed the A2 road to the junction of Red Road. You can still travel to Kilgore by taking the Spencer-Idmon Road.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter in Dubois today and we will be providing updates throughout the day.