Authorities find body of Utah man missing since November - East Idaho News

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah – The body of a Utah man missing since November has been found.

A news release from the Brigham City Police Department reports Paul Illum, 50, of Brigham City, was found dead on private property inside his vehicle. He was located by the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office on May 2 around 12:45 p.m.

His death was likely a suicide but the cause hasn’t been determined. An autopsy will be performed.

RELATED | Missing Utah man could be in Idaho

Illum was last heard from on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. At the time of disappearance, a family member told authorities Illum had “suffered a traumatic brain injury.” He “seemed out of it and was not acting normal.”

His phone was pinged in Garden City, Utah, on Nov. 8 before surveillance video showed him at the Minnetonka Market & Cafe in St. Charles in his vehicle, a white 2018 Honda Accord with Utah plate number G682MU.

His AirPods were later pinged in Paris, Idaho.

Illum’s family has spent countless hours searching for him and authorities have used every resource at their disposal to try and find him.

Illum’s family is grateful to “everyone who helped them through this difficult time.”

“The Brigham City Police Department would like to offer their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Illum. We are asking that the family not be bothered during their time of grieving. If you or anyone you know may be dealing with thoughts of self-harm, reach out to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline,” the department says in a news release.

The BCPD appreciates the assistance and constant communication from the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office throughout this search.