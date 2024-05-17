A high wind warning has been issued on Friday, with gusts up to 60 mph expected - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A high wind warning has been issued after gusts are expected to be up to 60 mph Friday.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a high wind warning that will remain in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

West winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

This will affect areas in Fort Hall, St. Anthony, Pocatello, American Falls, Idaho Falls, Shelley, Craters of the Moon, Blackfoot, Idaho National Laboratory, Rexburg, and Mud Lake.

Peak winds are predicted to be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to NWS.

Travel could be impacted due to blowing dust and reduced visibility along Interstate 15 near Roberts and along Interstate 86 from American Falls to Pocatello. Avoid traveling during peak winds if possible, the warning says.

The warning continues to say there could be isolated damage to trees, power lines, signs, and outbuildings. There could additionally be power outages.

View the graphic below to see how the wind will be on Friday.

