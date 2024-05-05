Chubbuck man charged after alleged rock attack leaves another man with stitches in his face, broken teeth - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man police say threw a rock at another man, hitting him in the face and causing significant injury, has been charged with a felony.

Antonio Ethan Cruz, 20, faces one count of aggravated battery, court records show.

Chubbuck police officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a motel just before midnight on April 14, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who said someone threw a rock at him while he was at a laundromat on Yellowstone Avenue. According to police reports, the victim suffered a split lip, requiring stitches, and three “broken teeth.”

The victim told officers he believed Cruz threw the rock at him, explaining he and Cruz and another family got in a fight earlier that night.

Cruz told officers the same thing as the victim but refused to answer any other questions.

Since the attack happened near the entrance of the laundromat, officers had surveillance footage of the incident.

After reviewing the footage, officers arrested Cruz on April 22 and took him to Bannock County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance to court services on May 2.

If found guilty, Cruz would face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Cruz has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.