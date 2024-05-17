Jury convicts man of lewd conduct after three-day trial - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 44-year-old man was found guilty of lewd conduct Wednesday after a three-day trial.

Shane Alan Cady was found guilty of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

After the verdict was read, Cady was remanded to the custody of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office with a bond of $500,000 pending sentencing before District Judge Bruce L. Pickett on July 17.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal sent out a news release Wednesday, stating he is glad the prosecutor’s office was able to get a semblance of justice for the victim.

“It has been a long, difficult journey to get to this point,” Neal said. “But it is one step closer to justice for the victim and her family.”

Neal also thanked the jury for their service and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lou Harris, who worked the case.

“The details of this case must have been difficult to hear, but they fulfilled their duty as citizens,” Neal stated. “They deserve the gratitude of their community.”

Background

Cady was charged in January 2022 with lewd conduct with a 13-year-old victim. The crime reportedly occurred in her family home in August 2021.

According to court documents, a 13-year-old girl told investigators in January 2022 that Cady, who was 42 at the time, had sexually abused her. The victim reported there had been multiple instances of sexual abuse.

Police reports say Cady was a personal friend of the girl’s family.

A family member of the victim made a confrontational phone call with investigators, to Cady in November 2021.

During the call, Cady admitted to having the girl’s hand on him in an inappropriate way during an incident in August. He also allegedly said he and the girl had slept together at the home on more than one occasion.

Cady denied participating in any other sexual acts with her, but investigators found Snapchat conversations between the two that were reportedly sexual in nature.

Detectives spoke with Cady on the phone in December, where he said “something inappropriate” happened between him and the victim.

He did not go into detail, but denied having sexual contact with her. Cady told the detective he was living in Millbrae, California, and didn’t anticipate being at the location much longer.

The case was initially delayed because investigators couldn’t find Cady. Eventually, they learned he had been living in multiple places, including Colorado, California and Nevada.

In May 2023, Cady was extradited from California to Bonneville County in order to face the charge.