Thunderstorm causes flooding; Mayor asks residents to help neighbors

IDAHO FALLS — Homes, businesses, streets and vehicles were flooded Thursday evening in parts of Idaho Falls following a powerful thunderstorm.

Two vehicles became submerged in water at the D Street underpass around 4:45 p.m. following a sudden downpour of rain. One man was able to safely exit his car and two women in another vehicle were reported safe.

Another driver abandoned his car after it was submerged at the Northgate Mile underpass, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswomen Kerry Hammon. Idaho Falls Police closed the underpass and detoured traffic around the area.

GALLERY: Photos you sent us from Thursday’s severe thunderstorm

Lomax Street, Melody Street, Northgate Mile, Holmes Avenue and other streets flooded with several inches of water. Storm drains were full and water shot over a foot into the air in some locations.

“The recent rain storm…has created quite a bit of flooding in some of Idaho Falls’ more established neighborhoods,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a statement. “Many of these were built before storm drain standards were required for development. Consequently we all will be hearing lots of stories about basement flooding. Now is a good time to help your neighbor if you can.”

Crews are responding to reports across the city and working to clean drains. If you do have property damage in the basement of your home or business, you can contact the City Clerk Friday for assistance.

