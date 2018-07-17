New Life Church giving away free gallons of ice cream at Idaho Falls Greenbelt

IDAHO FALLS — New Life Church is giving away eight pallets of free ice cream Tuesday morning to anyone who wants some.

A semitruck is set up on Memorial Drive and church volunteers are distributing gallons of ice cream to adults 18 and over.

“We have a bunch of cookies, we have muffins and it’s all free. We’re down on Memorial Drive just blessing our community,” Pastor Jay Spangenberg said in a Facebook video.

Organizers encourage folks to pick up the ice cream before it melts and once it’s gone, it’s gone.