Preventing theft of your packages on Amazon Prime Day
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
BOISE — It’s one of the largest online shopping days for Amazon and with that comes the theft of packages.
Amazon Prime Day officially kicked off at 1 p.m. Monday and the 36-hour sale features more than 1 million deals before it ends Tuesday night.
According to State Farm Insurance, nearly 84,000 theft claims were filed nationwide in the year 2016 alone.
While Idaho has one of the lowest theft rates in the country, our community is not immune to theft. In late 2017, a pair of thieves allegedly stole around $1,000 of products delivered and left on the front doors of Idaho Falls residents.
Preventing theft is possible and numbers are declining but have yet to reach zero.
“State Farm is glad to see a decreasing trend in thefts over the last several years. The residents of Idaho are great examples of what it means to be a Good Neighbor. The more we look out for our neighbors, the better and safer our communities become,” State Farm Insurance spokesman Brodie Hurtado tells EastIdahoNews.com.
State Farm has a few tips for individuals to prevent the theft of packages.
- Ask a neighbor to stop and pick up your packages and mail when you are not at home.
- Keep trees and shrubs trimmed so thieves cannot hide undetected
- Make your home appear occupied. Hire an individual to maintain the lawn if you will be gone for an extended period. Place exterior lights on the house an install timers or motion sensors.
- Sharing your travel plans while on social media is a big no. Information shared on the internet is never private and you may be unaware of who is viewing your content.
- Hiring a house sitter may be a good option for those who are new to the block and unsure of your neighbors. If you have pets, hiring a house sitter may be a good choice so they do not have to go to a kennel.
- Alerting the police before leaving will give them a heads up and they can periodically drive by and keep an eye on the place.
