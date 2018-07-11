Translation of the Book of Mormon into foreign languages to be featured at BYU-Idaho

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho Special Collections will be exhibiting copies of the Book of Mormon in various languages from Aug 1. to Sep 19.

Exhibition of the display will be in conjunction with BYU-Idaho’s Education Week.

Sam Richardson, a student who works in Special Collections at BYU-Idaho, said the idea for the display was to share the global reach of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Richardson has been leading the project under the direction of Adam Luke, librarian over Special Collections.

Gathering a collection of copies of the Book of Mormon in many languages is a challenge for the Special Collections department, which is why it is asking the public’s help in loaning copies of the book in foreign languages. They are particularly interested in first-edition copies in a foreign language.

“We want it to be an opportunity to share with others and let people know all the languages the Book of Mormon is in,” Luke said.

The display will also feature the stories behind Book of Mormon translations.

Luke said translations from English did not begin until around 1850 with Danish, Italian, French and Hawaiian.

“The process of translation began in western European languages, and it’s neat to follow the spread of the church,” said Luke.

According to the LDS church, more than 150 million copies of the Book of Mormon have been printed and are available in 90 languages.

Those willing to loan their copy of the Book of Mormon are asked to contact the David O. McKay Library. Visit its website or send an email to byuispc@gmail.com.