UPDATE: Grassy Ridge Fire now 2.5 miles from Dubois

Fire officials say the Grassy Ridge Fire is now only 2.5 miles from Dubois.

The blaze has now grown to an estimated 115,000 acres, according to Fremont County Emergency Management.

The community has been evacuated, and fire crews are frantically working on structure protection efforts. Bulldozers are digging trenches around the community, and firefighters are burning in front of the wildfire to destroy fuel.

There are hundreds of firefighters and emergency personnel already in the area, and additional volunteers are not needed to fight the fire, Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee said.

The Hamer Elementary School has been designated as the official site for evacuees. Currently about 30 people are at the school, according to Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires.

Community members have stepped up to provide food, chairs and other amenities for evacuees. The Red Cross is en route with supplies. Emergency personnel are still determining the needs of those evacuated.

Fremont County officials are asking people not to donate food or other items. Needs are being met and there are no shortages.

At the moment, any donations should be made to the Red Cross.

“The community has really stepped up to help,” Squires said. “It really shows the community spirit.”

DUBIOS — Clark County officials have ordered everyone in the city of Dubois to evacuate due to the approaching Grassy Ridge Fire.

It’s not clear exactly how close the fire is to Dubois. Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler said the fire continues to be very active and is spreading rapidly.

The Grassy Ridge Fire, which was started by a lightning strike on Thursday, is now 75,698 acres. Firefighters are concentrating suppression efforts on the northwest corner of the fire to keep it from impacting the town of Dubois.

Clark County dispatchers are busy trying to reach everyone and let them know about the evacuation order. The Hamer LDS Church and Hamer Elementary School have been designated as sites for evacuees.

EastIdahoNews.com will publish that information as soon as it becomes available. Anyone with questions can contact Clark County Dispatch (208)374-5403.

The fire has held steady at 20 percent containment since Thursday night due to the work of local and federal firefighters and in part because the blaze hit the Red Road Fire scar that burned a nearby area earlier this month.

But there is no estimate on total containment.

Red Road is closed from the sand dunes to the Kilgore Road. Grassy Ridge road is closed. Clark County has closed the A2 road to the junction of Red Road.