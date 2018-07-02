Woman accused of murdering father deemed mentally unfit for trial

Share This

REXBURG — A woman accused of murdering her father at a Rexburg home was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial Monday.

Jessica Conser, 34, is being committed to a Department of Health and Welfare mental health facility until evaluations prove she is competent to stand trial for the murder of Mathew Travao. Conser allegedly shot Travao June 5 and “fully admitted and confessed” to driving from Montana to the Rexburg area to shoot and kill her father, according to court documents.

RELATED | Woman charged with murder tells detectives she intended to shoot and kill her father

“She was checked out psychologically, and at this time she is not competent to undergo any judicial proceedings,” Madison County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Wood tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Attorneys received a psychological report for Conser and an order for commitment was issued June 29, according to court documents.

“There was a stipulation between Sid Brown and the defense attorney (Jim Archibald) to have her committed at this time until she is deemed competent,” Wood says.

Conser “presently lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against her and also lacks the capacity to assist in her own defense,” court documents state.

An evaluation of Conser’s progress in her mental condition must be conducted, prepared and sent to the court. The progress report will include an opinion on whether Conser is fit to proceed within the foreseeable future.

Conser was charged with one count of first-degree murder with a weapon enhancement.