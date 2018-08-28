Boise mass stabbing suspect stays silent, court enters not guilty pleas

BOISE (KIVI) – The man accused in the murder of a 3-year-old girl at her birthday party in Boise, as well as the stabbing of eight others, was silent and did not respond when Idaho Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Nancy Baskin asked how he pleaded.

With no response from the defendant, Baskin entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of Timmy Earl Kinner Jr, setting the stage for the next steps, and enabling dates to be set for the first steps of a trial.

Kinner has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Ruya Kadir, and eight counts of aggravated battery in the stabbing of eight other people. He was also indicted on one count of burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and a weapon enhancement, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Baskin ordered 300 prospective jurors will be considered for the trial, a number between the 200 requested by prosecutors and 300-400 requested by the defense team. Those jurors will be notified, receive questionnaires and jury selection will begin on Jan. 3. Discovery is set for Nov. 2 and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Also considered by Baskin was regarding a note passed by Kinner to a social worker in the Ada County Jail. The note asked to speak with “investigators” regarding his case. When the jail contacted detectives and they notified prosecutors, a member of the defense showed up first, meeting with Kinner and exerting his 5th and 6th Amendment rights, to remain silent and have the assistance of his counsel, respectively.

Baskin ruled there was no prosecutorial misconduct, as the video of the meeting between Kinner and his attorney, which was part of evidence requested by prosecutors related to the note, had no audio and prosecution maintained they shut off the video before Kinner entered the room.

The next court appearance for Kinner is scheduled for Sept. 5, when there will be more discussion of access limitations and bond.

