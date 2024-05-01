UPDATE: ISP asks for witnesses after two people were hospitalized in serious crash near INL puzzle  - East Idaho News

UPDATE

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are asking for witnesses after a crash ended with two people in the hospital.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 267.6, near Atomic City on Wednesday.

A 58-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla eastbound on US-20. A 24-year-old woman from Arco, was driving a 2010 Nissan Cube westbound on US-20.

The Nissan Cube crossed the center line and collided with the Toyota, a news release from ISP said.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The man was transported by air ambulance and the woman was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. It’s unknown what their conditions are.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for around five hours, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

If anyone witnessed this crash, you are asked to contact the District 6 ISP office and speak to Master Cpl. Peeples at (208) 528-3400.

ORIGINAL STORY (published at 9:27 a.m.)

IDAHO FALLS — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash near the Idaho National Laboratory puzzle.

The two-vehicle, head-on collision happened a little before 6 a.m. According to Idaho 511, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near the interchange with northbound U.S. Highway 26. A lane had been blocked, and traffic was backed up due to the crash for several hours.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Idaho State Police Sgt. Vance Cox told EastIdahoNews.com two people were transported to a local hospital. An air ambulance came to the scene and transported one of the people while a ground ambulance transported the other person. Both people were not from the same vehicle. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Cox said more information will be released from Idaho State Police shortly.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article.

