D.L. Evans Bank opening permanent Rigby location in early 2019

Share This

RIGBY – A 6,000 square foot building under construction at 134 North Clark Street in Rigby will soon be the permanent home of a D.L. Evans Bank.

The bank opened a temporary location at 432 Farnsworth Way in January 2017. Jessica Aguilar, the property manager for D.L. Evans tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has been leasing this space while they searched for the right location.

RELATED | D.L. Evans Bank opening Rigby branch

“We always anticipated opening a permanent branch location in Rigby. It was just a matter of time to find the appropriate location and start the construction process,” says Aguilar.

Aguilar says the growth in eastern Idaho provides an exciting opportunity for D.L. Evans.

“We are excited to be part of the community and part of the community’s growth,” Aguilar says.

Once they open at the new location on Clark Street, the staff and employees at the Farnsworth Way location will be relocated to the new building.

Ground was broken for the new location in May.

Construction on the new building is scheduled for completion in December. They are hoping to open at the new location in early January. Aguilar says the exact date will be determined later.

“Our bank is excited about the expansion in the community of Rigby. This is a very important step for D.L. Evans Bank,” John Evans, President and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, told us in 2016. “Our customers are a priority and we are focused on serving them and providing them with the best customer service.”

D.L. Evans Bank is the largest Idaho-based community bank with total assets in excess of $1.3 billion.

The new branch in Rigby will be the 29th branch for D.L. Evans Bank. D.L. Evans Bank has one branch in Idaho Falls, one in Ammon and two in Pocatello.