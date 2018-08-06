Fire breaks out near Soda Springs
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Pocatello
SODA SPRINGS — Caribou County dispatch confirms there is a wildfire burning near Soda Springs.
Caribou County and neighboring counties are working together to contain the fire.
Details surrounding the cause have not yet been determined, but U.S. Highway 30 has been closed in both directions while crews respond.
