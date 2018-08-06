Fire breaks out near Soda Springs

News Intern
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Pocatello

Courtesy Rob and Trista Dexter

SODA SPRINGS — Caribou County dispatch confirms there is a wildfire burning near Soda Springs.

Caribou County and neighboring counties are working together to contain the fire.

Details surrounding the cause have not yet been determined, but U.S. Highway 30 has been closed in both directions while crews respond.

We will post more information when it is available. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Courtesy Rob and Trista Dexter

Courtesy Mitzi Lish Gonzalez

