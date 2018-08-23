GALLERY: Thunder Ridge High School hold ribbon cutting ceremony

Share This

AMMON — The Thunder Ridge Titans are officially ready for the school year to begin as the new high school held its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

City officials, as well as school board members and administrators from Bonneville Joint School District 93 attended the event. High school students and the public were able to walk through the school following the ribbon cutting.

The new high school is two levels, has a performing arts center and hosts an Idaho Central Credit Union.

The school is located at 4928 E 1st St. in Idaho Falls.