Here’s why the Blue Angels were in east Idaho Monday

IDAHO FALLS — Did you hear it? Did you see them? Seven Blue Angels jets were spotted soaring over the skies of east Idaho Monday morning.

The jets landed at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport for fuel and are expected to take off for Florida Monday afternoon.

The Blue Angels were in Idaho Falls last summer for the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show. They spent this past weekend at the Abbottsford International Air Show in Abbotsford, BC and their next scheduled stop is the Terre Haute Air Show in Indiana this Saturday and Sunday.