Open Arms of Idaho invites public to event featuring Ben Schilaty, gay LDS author - East Idaho News

IONA — Ben Schilaty, a gay Latter-day Saint author and speaker, will be in eastern Idaho this weekend for a talk and question and answer panel.

Schilaty will be speaking at the Iona City Building on Saturday at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Open Arms of Idaho and is titled “Moving Forward.”

“Ben’s experience as a gay Latter-day Saint prompted him to start a blog and, during his time in Arizona, create a support community for LGBTQ Latter-day Saints,” a flyer promoting the event says.

Schilaty cohosts the podcast “Questions from the Closet” and is the author of “A Walk in My Shoes: Questions I’m Often asked as a Gay Latter-day Saint.”

The public is invited to the free event. The Iona City Building is located at 3548 North Main Street. More information can be found on openarmsidaho.org.