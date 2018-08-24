Idaho State University athletic director placed on administrative leave

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Education

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Jeff Tingey

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — As of Friday, Idaho State University Athletic Director Jeff Tingey has been relieved of duties and placed on administrative leave. During the course of an operational review of the Idaho State Athletic Department, President Kevin Satterlee felt that it was in the best interest of the University to place Tingey on administrative leave. The University will announce an interim athletic director soon.

ISU is committed to the success of its athletic teams and student athletes. The University will provide continued support and oversight to the department during this period.

Due to this being a personnel matter, ISU officials will not make any further comment.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss