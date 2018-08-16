Mother of murder victim trying to raise money to pay for her son’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS — The mother of a man shot to death Tuesday buried her husband two months ago and is now trying to raise money to pay for her son’s funeral.

Jorge Juarez was killed by Pedro Zamora in a mobile home at 6020 W. Arco Highway. Juarez was trying to help his sister when Zamora shot and killed him.

Ofelia Paz is preparing for the unexpected funeral of her 23-year-old son and has no money to cover the costs, according to a family spokeswoman.

“We went yesterday to the funeral home and everything must be paid before funeral arrangements can be set,” Ruth Gomez tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We can’t set a date for the funeral until it’s paid and Mom has no money to pay.”

Paz’s husband, Jose Juarez Rodriquez, passed away June 7 at age 49. She created a GoFundMe account to pay for his funeral but is going a different route to help raise money for Jorge’s services.

“Ofelia doesn’t want to open another GoFundMe page because they kept so much money (for fees),” Gomez says. “This time set up a bank account and donations can be made there.”

Donations can be made in person or on the phone with a personal check or credit card using the following information:

Mountain America Credit Union

Routing # 324-079-555

Account # 0310-1126-5909

(208) 522-8576

Gomez says Paz and her daughter are suffering and in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the grieving mother wrote, “As you can imagine my heart is broken…I thank each and (every) one of you for your prayers, time and donations.”