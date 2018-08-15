Deputies: Man killed woman’s brother before assaulting, kidnapping her for hours

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have released the name of the Idaho Falls man killed by another man Tuesday afternoon in a Bonneville County mobile home.

Jorge Juarez, 23, was shot to death by Pedro Zamora, 20, at 6020 W. Arco Highway.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Juarez’s 21-year-old sister woke up to Zamora in her bedroom with their 2-year-old child, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The woman yelled for help from Juarez, who was sleeping in the next room.

Pedro Zamora | Facebook

Zamora went to the hallway and shot Juarez with the shotgun, according to investigators. He then assaulted Juarez’s sister and took her and the child from the home in a blue Chevy Cobalt, authorities say.

Zamora traveled to various areas with the woman and child until 1:30 p.m., when he dropped them both off at their home on Arco Highway. She then called 911, and emergency responders arrived.

Zamora used a shotgun from a family member’s home, according to deputies. That family member returned home to find the shotgun missing and reported it to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Murder suspect kills himself in field

When deputies arrived at the mobile home, they spoke with Zamora by phone until he and his vehicle were found in a field west of the intersection of 65th West and 49th South. Deputies negotiated with Zamora for about five hours before he used the shotgun on himself and took his own life.

Zamora has a criminal record dating back to 2015. The crimes range from violating no-contact orders and attempted strangulation.

He was also convicted of misdemeanor battery in 2015 and sentenced to three years of supervised probation. In addition, he spent just over two years in Department of Correction custody in St. Anthony for the attempted strangulation. He was released in January.

Because he was a juvenile when the crimes were committed, court records are sealed and details have not been released.