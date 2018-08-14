Murder suspect kills himself in field

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to a report of a shooting at a residence near 6020 W. Arco Hwy. As emergency personnel were in route, a description of the suspect, 20-year-old Pedro Zamora, and his vehicle, were given out with his last known direction of travel.

Deputies and emergency personnel arrived on scene and confirmed that a male adult had been shot and was deceased. Multiple law enforcement units searched the area west and south of Idaho Falls, during which time deputies began negotiations with him over the phone.

Subsequently Zamora and his vehicle was located in a field near the lava beds west of the intersection of 49th S. and 65th W. Deputies began setting up a perimeter in the area and negotiations continued with Zamora at that location for the better part of five hours.

During this time, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police SWAT Teams arrived to assist with securing a perimeter in a very large and rough terrain area. Drone operators from the Idaho Falls Police Department and their equipment also arrived on scene and assisted.

After long negotiations with Zamora and pleas to surrender, he ultimately took his own life. Deputies were able to secure the scene and continue to investigate this case.

No further information is available at this time, we anticipate the release of more details sometime tomorrow.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

The suspect is in a standoff with officers from multiple law enforcement agencies in a field west of South 65th West in Bonneville County, four to five miles from the trailer park. A SWAT team is present.

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.):

Sheriff’s deputies say the shooting left one person dead. EastIdahoNews.com is still working on this story and will bring you more information as it is released.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The crime scene at a house on a trailer park on Arco Highway in Bonneville County. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County deputies are responding to a shooting at the Sunset Trailer Park on the 6000 block of Arco Highway.

Authorities are looking for the suspect. The names of the suspect and victim — as well as the condition of the victim — are not being released yet.

We have reporters at the scene and will post updates here as they become available.