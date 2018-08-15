Names released in Caribou County plane crash

SODA SPRINGS — The names of those seriously hurt in a plane crash Monday have been released by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

John Craig Koehler, 66, was piloting the Cessna 172 when it crashed under unknown circumstances in mountainous terrain near Draney Peak in Caribou County. Rescue crews described the area as a heavily wooded area in steep terrain.

Evan Zane Hathaway, 29 and Tristan Brant Smith, 41, were both passengers in the aircraft.

Both Smith and Koehler continue to receive medical treatment, but Hathaway has been released from the hospital.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration, National Traffic Safety Board.