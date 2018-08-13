UPDATE: 3 men seriously injured in plane crash

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, August 13, at approximately 9:08 a.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Wyoming received a 911 call regarding a plane crash in a heavily wooded area northwest of the Smoky Canyon Mine, located in Caribou County.

A short time later, Lincoln County contacted the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center and relayed that a plane had crashed with three males on board. They further relayed that the three subjects involved in the crash had sustained injuries and that they would be sending medical and rescue personnel to the scene to assist.

The plane is based out of Afton, Wyoming and the pilot and passengers reside in the Afton area.

The following agencies responded: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and SAR Unit, Caribou County Sheriff’s Office and SAR Unit, Air Idaho, Life Flight Network, Afton EMS, Thayne EMS and Smoky Canyon Mine Rescue Unit. Upon arrival on scene, first responders were able to make contact with the plane crash victims, provide first aid and prepare for transport via Air Idaho, Life Flight and EMS ground transport.

All accident victims were transported and are currently undergoing medical treatment. Due to the nature of the injuries, names will not be released at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A small plane carrying three people crashed in a remote area of east Idaho on Monday morning.

Allen Kenitzer, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, told EastIdahoNews.com the Cessna 172 crashed under unknown circumstances in mountainous terrain near Draney Peak in Caribou County. The crash is 10 miles from Afton, Wyoming and north of Simplot’s Smoky Canyon Mine.

Local authorities say the status of those aboard is unknown, as radio contact with rescue crews is limited in the mountainous terrain.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.

Check back with EastIdahoNews.com with updates.