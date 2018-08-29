One person hospitalized after two vehicle crash in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 91 Wednesday afternoon resulted in a vehicle tipping over, causing traffic delays.

Lt. Gordon Croft with the Blackfoot Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com around 2:45 p.m. a male driver of a blue Dodge pickup collided with a black Nissan at the intersection of Rich Lane and U.S. Highway 91 in Blackfoot.

The female driver of the Nissan ran a stop sign on Rich Lane, pulled out in front of the pickup. The pickup hit the front of the Nissan, causing the pickup to flip on its side in the middle of the highway.

The crash resulted in minor injuries for people in both vehicles. A passenger in the Nissan was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan was cited with failure to provide current insurance, Croft says.

The southbound lane of Highway 91 was closed for about 30 minutes while crews worked to clean up the wreckage. Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane. Traffic on Rich Lane was also diverted.

The southbound lane of Highway 91 has since been reopened and the flow of traffic has returned to normal.