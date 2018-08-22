Owner speaks out about dogs that were shot in Chubbuck

Share This

CHUBBUCK — A dog is lucky to be alive after he was shot by an unknown assailant.

Roman, a Great Dane puppy, and Gypsy, a 5-year-old St. Bernard, were shot sometime around 7 a.m. Tuesday in Chubbuck near the area of Knudsen Boulevard and Zebe Avenue.

Roman survived, however, Gypsy died of her injuries. Both dogs were rushed to Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Chubbuck where veterinarians performed emergency surgery to repair the damage left behind by a bullet in Roman.

Jeremy Rowberry owner of the two dogs told EastIdahoNews.com the pair escaped from their yard and about 30 minutes later they received a phone call their dogs were found shot, one fatally. He claims the dogs had gentle personalities but did not pose a threat to other persons or livestock.

He said he wishes those who shot his dogs went through proper channels to return the dogs to him instead of “taking the law into their own hands,” and shooting his beloved pets.

“They could’ve hit a pedestrian firing a gun in city limits,” said Rowberry.

Family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Roman’s vet bills.

“He (Roman) is an amazing, loving, energetic, puppy who did not deserve what has happened to him. He is a big part of our family,” according to the GoFundMe page.

Rowberry said the Roman is doing better today and she is likely to recover from being shot.

Chubbuck police say they are currently investigating the shooting of the two dogs but could not comment on if they have and leads.

As police investigate they are still gathering evidence and are asking for the public’s help.

If you have information on this case, contact dispatch at (208) 237-7172.