Semi driver fled, then turned around and hit, killed Utah officer, police say - East Idaho News

SANTAQUIN, Utah (KSL.com) — Santaquin Police Lt. Mike Wall appeared to struggle to speak as he recalled the notification early Sunday that an officer from his department had been killed in the line of duty.

“Our entire department is hurt, and the family of the officer is hurt,” he said, his voice breaking as officers flanked him, one with his arm around him supporting him.

“Because of a senseless act by one individual, we have family members who will miss their father at their nearing wedding. But I can assure you we as a police department will stand up, and we will be there, and we are one family,” Wall said.

The lieutenant thanked community members who have helped during this tragic situation.

Just before 6 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol’s Richfield office received a call about a person standing on the back of a semitrailer as it drove north, Spanish Fork police said in a news release.

Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker did not specify whether the semitrailer was parked or driving with a person on the back of it, nor did he provide other details about that call. About 6:30 a.m., the semitrailer was located by a Santaquin police officer and a UHP trooper, and they initiated a traffic stop.

“During the traffic stop, the driver of the semi fled and drove northbound a short distance before turning around and driving the wrong way back toward the Santaquin officer as well as the UHP trooper,” Slaymaker said. The semitruck then hit the Santaquin officer and his vehicle, as well as the trooper’s vehicle.

The Santaquin police officer died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Michael Aaron Jayne, 42 | (Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

The semitrailer driver ran away, and police believe he then stole multiple vehicles. Residents of multiple cities were asked to shelter in place as officer searched for the suspected driver, 42-year-old Michael Aaron Jayne, who police said was considered possibly “armed and dangerous.”

Gov. Spencer Cox announced on social media that the man had been captured about 11:40 a.m.

Jayne was found in Vernal and crashed after a “short pursuit,” and he was then taken into custody, Slaymaker said.

Provo Police Chief Troy Beebe announced a procession in honor of the officer as soon as the investigation concludes about 1 p.m. would travel along I-15 from Santaquin to the medical examiner’s office in Provo, and he invited community members to show their respects for the officer along that route.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson shared a photo on social media of a line of cars parked along a freeway overpass, and a woman standing in the road holding an American flag.

“Every overpass in south Utah County looks like this. People lining up to pay their respects to the @SantaquinCity police officer killed in the line of duty this morning, as his ambulance and countless emergency vehicles proceed north on I 15,” she said.

Every overpass in south Utah County looks like this. People lining up to pay their respects to the @SantaquinCity police officer killed in the line of duty this morning, as his ambulance and countless emergency vehicles proceed north on I 15. ??????? pic.twitter.com/RlsdaeeSCd — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) May 5, 2024

‘Shelter in place’ lifted

Officials urged residents in surrounding communities to remain in their homes until after 11 a.m. while they searched for the man who was considered “armed and dangerous.” One Payson resident told KSL he and others had been asked to watch doors of a church meetinghouse where services were underway as police nearby were searching for the driver.

The Utah Department of Public Safety released an alert late Sunday morning that said police were looking for Jayne, who was described as white with unkempt brown hair, a beard, about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. The alert said the man was possibly armed with a stolen firearm and driving a stolen extended cab long-bed Ford F-150 truck with a grill.

I-15 was closed in both directions for several hours in south Utah County due to the police response. Southbound I-15 reopened in Santaquin just before 11:30 a.m., but northbound lanes remain closed. “Expect major delays,” the Utah Highway Patrol warned. About 1:30 p.m., the semitrailer was towed away as rain while rain fell on the freeway and officials continued to divert cars off northbound I-15. The fallen Santaquin officer’s car was towed off the freeway soon after.

The freeway has since reopened.

“Devastating news from our law enforcement community this morning. Please keep this officer’s family in your prayers. Our hearts are broken and we give our unending gratitude to all those who protect and serve,” Cox posted earlier on X.

Devastating news from our law enforcement community this morning. Please keep this officer’s family in your prayers. Our hearts are broken and we give our unending gratitude to all those who protect and serve. https://t.co/6OpSm1mktv — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) May 5, 2024

“We’re devastated by the loss of this officer from Santaquin. God bless all our law enforcement heroes this morning. We’re praying for the safety of those still working this situation,” Henderson also posted.

We’re devastated by the loss of this officer from Santaquin. God bless all our law enforcement heroes this morning. We’re praying for the safety of those still working this situation. https://t.co/j7EUDZw61T — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) May 5, 2024

Santaquin Mayor Dan Olsen thanked the community and neighboring police chiefs for their help in the response. He said it is a difficult day for their tight-knit, caring community.

“I want to assure the community that we have the best; we have incredible people that serve this community,” he said.

In 2012, a man who appears to be the same person — a Michael Aaron Jayne, then 30, who appears similar in photos — led police on a high-speed chase through Barton County, Kansas, while he was wanted for probation violations, the Great Bend Tribune reported. He had been convicted of assaulting and threatening law enforcement officers in his native Redding, California, and in Oregon, according to the report.

Police in Kansas warned that Jayne should be considered armed and dangerous, and a stolen pickup truck had been recovered in connection to the search.

The outlet said that “Jayne is reported to have been willing to enter into high speed chases and cause accidents to avoid capture, as well as willing to invade homes. He has threatened to take lethal measures to avoid being taken back into custody.”