State Board of Education approves rule clarifying high school graduation requirements

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Board of Education.

BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education approved a proposed rule Thursday intended to update language and clarify Idaho’s minimum high school graduation requirements, including clearing up confusion about Idaho’s senior math requirement.

Idaho high school students must take math during their senior year in order to graduate. Previously, only students who earned six credits of math including calculus or higher-level math were exempt from the requirement. With the enactment earlier this year of Section 33-523, Idaho Code, a second exemption was created. The proposed rule adds an exemption for those students who earn eight math credits, including algebra II, prior to their senior year.

The proposed rule also expands the computer science courses that can count toward the required math and/or science credits.

Research shows the senior year math requirement is effective in preparing students for college-level math courses after they graduate.

The proposed rule also provides more guidance and clarification on how schools can structure the senior project requirement, including experience-based and inquiry-based learning gained through internships and similar opportunities. Senior projects may also be multi-year projects completed by a group or by individuals.

The proposed rule will publish in the October Bulletin and the public comment period will close on October 24, 2018. After the public comment period closes, the Board will hold a special meeting to consider a pending rule, which would be submitted to the Legislature for consideration. If approved, the rule would take effect at the end of the 2019 legislative session.

The public may submit comment to Tracie Bent, the Board’s chief planning and policy officer at tracie.bent@osbe.idaho.gov