Why the D91 ‘no-bid contract’ issue isn’t actually an issue

Mike Price
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — As another round of voting on school bonds approaches in Idaho Falls School District 91, some misinformation is still persisting.

One of the points of contention between those in support and those against the bond is the no-bid contract issue.

The two-part $99.5 million bond would allow for the construction of a new Idaho Falls High School, transform the existing IFHS facility to a career technical school, and remodel Skyline High School.

D91 Taxpayers, a group opposed to the bond, is accusing the school district of giving out contracts to a construction manager without taking any bids on the projects in the district.

During an East Idaho Newsmakers, D91 Taxpayers representative Lisa Keller said the school district should have used a bidding process to select the construction manager for the project and not a Request for Qualifications process that led to the school district selecting Bateman-Hall as the construction manager for the project.

A Request for Qualifications is a public request for construction management companies to send government entities written proposals showing past experience with large construction projects and other qualifying factors. Each proposal is reviewed by a selection committee that ranks the construction managers from most to least qualified.

“They did not get bids, they went and used that Request for Qualifications,” Keller said. “Bateman-Hall went out and looked at things. But before Bateman-Hall did that, they’d already signed a contract with them.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Keller to clarify how D91 Taxpayers wants the school district to select a construction manager.

“We are not requesting a single way to do this,” Keller said. “We don’t feel the Construction Management/(General Contractor) Method is necessarily the best way to go. We’re not saying they should simply bid out Construction Management/(General Contractor) bids. We’re saying that they should revisit the whole construction management (general contractor) process as a whole.”

When asked what, out of the four methods available in Idaho, the school district should use, Keller responded, “Well, we get the bids first.”

But that’s not how things work in Idaho.

The process

Idaho Associated General Contractors CEO Wayne Hammon said Idaho law does not allow public entities to select a construction manager based on bids. Bateman-Hall is a member of Idaho Associated General Contractors.

“The law specifically forbids (the school district) from doing what the opponents are saying they should have done,” Hammon said.

Idaho Code 67-2320 requires any government entity to hire construction managers based on their qualifications, and not on bids.

Bids do come into the equation — just at a later time.

In Idaho, there are four construction contracting methods allowed, but only three where bidding is required. In each method, the bidding only begins after the project has been designed and only with subcontractors and suppliers for all construction work, materials and equipment.

The following is a list of construction contracting methods in Idaho. None of them start with bidding.

Construction Manager/General Contractor Method
Being used by D91

  • Government entity hires construction manager/general contractor using a Request for Qualifications.
  • Construction manager/general contractor is involved in design process.
  • Government entity and construction manager/general contractor agree on a guaranteed maximum price.
  • Construction manager/general contractor handles bid process with government entity involvement. Awards work to lowest bidders.
  • Construction manager/general contractor acts as general contractor during construction.

Traditional Design/Bid/Build Method

  • Government entity using a Request for Qualifications hires an architect or engineer to design the building.
  • Subcontractors submit bids directly to the government entity.
  • Work is awarded to lowest-bidding contractors.
  • Government entity is responsible for each contractor and for contract administration.

Construction Manager Method

  • Government entity selects a construction manager using a Request for Qualifications.
  • Construction manager coordinates design process as an advocate for the government entity.
  • Government entity handles bidding process.
  • Construction manager oversees construction directly.

Design/Build Method

  • Government entity acts as general contractor, architect and designer.
  • Government entity contracts with a single contractor to get the entire job done.
  • Government entity will use when quality of contractors is questioned.
  • Projects built this way are typically smaller.

D91 Taxpayer’s counterargument

One of District 91 Taxpayer’s arguments is other schools and specifically, Rigby High School were built by initially bidding out the design and construction of their high school.

But that’s not entirely true. Jefferson Joint School District 251 used the traditional Design/Bid/Build method, District 251 officials told EastIdahoNews.com.

The district’s board chose NBW Architects to design the building before Bateman-Hall won a bid to act as general contractor on the project. It was also before the district directly hired subcontractors alongside its selected general contractor.

Why most districts now use the Construction Manager/General Contractor Method

In 2014, Idaho added Construction Manager/General Contractor Method to the code book after similar laws were enacted in several other states. The method was made legal after an amendment to the Idaho Public Works Construction Management Licensing Act.

The method has the advantage of giving the project to an experienced contractor with a specific maximum cost negotiated by the two entities. The maximum price puts all the risk on the construction manager to keep prices low, rather than government entity.

Hammon said the Traditional Design/Bid/Build Method is best used for routine maintenance, repairs and remodels, rather than large construction of new schools. With the traditional method, when a contractor goes over budget the district owes them more money, Hammon said. But under the Construction Manager/General Contractor Method, any additional costs above the negotiated maximum fees has to be absorbed by the contractor.

“You bring the general contractor to the table early as your construction manager,” Hammon said. “So before your architect designs a building that can’t be built. Or before the engineer puts the HVAC duct through the middle of the gymnasium where nobody wants to see it. Or before there’s any problem at the site, you have a contractor there at the table. As they’re designing it, he can say, ‘Yeah, I can do that,’ or ‘No, I can’t do that,’ or ‘If you do that, it’s going to cost you XYZ, but if you do it this other way, I can save you some money.'”

Hammon said changes to the project are really the most expensive part of building a new school. He also said that’s one way low-bid contractors can make up their money in the standard method, by requiring the government entity to pay for every unexpected change.

Hammon explained the Construction Manager/General Contractor Method removes the incentive for the general contractor to submit costly change orders.

“Because he’s guaranteed a maximum price … every change order he submits costs him money instead of making him money,” Hammon said.

Bateman-Hall’s involvement

Following the East Idaho Newsmakers story, Bateman-Hall requested the opportunity to rebuff some of the accusations made by D91 Taxpayers.

Bateman-Hall co-owner Aaron Johnson agrees with Lisa Keller that Bateman-Hall will be paid $5.5 percent, roughly $5.7 million.

“(But) this isn’t profit,” Johnson said. “Overhead is a substantial amount of that fee. Again, we’re at risk not to exceed price.”

Below is a statement Johnson issued on behalf of Bateman-Hall regarding many of the claims made by D91 Taxpayers.

Bateman-Hall’s statement on bidding question

In regard to the upcoming D91 bond discussion, Bateman-Hall’s name has repeatedly been brought up on the recent East Idaho News forum and by the D91 Taxpayers, who oppose the bond.

We would like to clarify misstatements made by the D91 taxpayers on that forum and provide information regarding our role as D91’s construction manager for the proposed bond projects.

Ms. Keller’s statement about Rigby High School costing around $32 million is grossly inaccurate. The total bond for Rigby was $45 million. The final construction contract was $37.5 million but does not include architectural, engineering, test and inspections, building permits, furniture and mobile equipment and several other district costs. District 91’s proposed Idaho Falls High School budget includes all of these costs. Also, she and her group have routinely omitted the fact that this proposed bond amount includes a major renovation to Skyline High School and repurposing of the existing IF High School to a career technical school. Coincidentally, Bateman-Hall was the contractor on the Rigby High School. D91 Taxpayers repeatedly only brings up this project as a comparison because it is an anomaly when comparing with all the local projects built before and after. Rigby was started 10 years ago, immediately after the market crash in 2008. Prices were extremely low. Even so, with price-escalation factors used on Rigby High School and other local more recent projects, estimates on Idaho Falls High School and all other projects in this bond are in line. We have repeatedly reached out to Ms. Keller so we can explain how the projected costs have been estimated and compare with her “sources.” We have spent many hours over the last two years using ours, and others, comparable data. We have strived to identify, quantify and value every element of the projects. She contends that her “sources” say otherwise. We are open to that discussion as it could only benefit the projects.

The selection of D91’s construction manager was conducted per the State of Idaho law regarding CM/GCs. Nearly every school district, if not all, in the state of Idaho are using the GM/GC method for construction. Locally and currently, Rigby, Madison, Teton, Aberdeen, and Bonneville are using this method. Likewise, several municipalities are using this method. Other States have been using it for many years. Private projects have been built using this method for many years also.

The term “no-bid bond” makes no sense. Bond consultants, architectural and engineering teams, and construction managers have always been selected based on experience and qualifications for professional services. There is nothing to bid until the project is designed. The fees are negotiated based on the amount of work necessary and comparable market rates. This has always been the process regardless of what kind of construction method is used.

All construction work is bid by numerous contractors.

Idaho Fall High School alone will have around 35 separate contracts awarded using the competitive bidding process established and enforced by state statutes.

Following are some unique differences between CM/GC delivery method and other methods.

With CM/GC:

  • The construction manager’s fee is open record.
  • All subcontract bids are open record.
  • All costs are open record.
  • All allowances/contingencies are open record.
  • All allowances/contingencies not needed remain with the owner.
  • The construction manager’s fee is NOT calculated on architectural and engineering, building permits, test and inspections, furniture and mobile equipment and any other district costs.
  • The construction manager’s fee is negotiated by the district’s lawyer, NOT the school board.
  • If a fee cannot be agreed on, the lawyer has authority to negotiate with the second-ranked CM/GC.
  • The lawyer also negotiates a gross maximum price (GMP) that the contractor is held to. If the costs exceed that GMP, the excess is deducted from the fee.

With other methods:

  • General contractor is not required to use the lowest-bid subcontractor.
  • Can self-perform any part of the work without any bids from subcontractors.
  • Not required to show subcontractor’s bid amounts or how many bids received.
  • Not required to disclose their fees.
  • Not required to disclose how much contingency is built in.
  • Not required to give back any unused contingency.
  • Not allowed to be involved in cost estimating to set the bond amount.
  • Not allowed to be involved in design in order to suggest alternative means and methods to control costs and assure plan completeness. This leads to the potential of large change orders.
  • Not allowed to participate in multiple building options to help determine the most feasible decision.
  • The bond amount is set by architect using square-foot estimates, which creates enormous risk to the bond accuracy.

Bateman-Hall was one of five construction managers that responded to the district’s Request for Qualifications (RFQ). The responses include written proposes showing past experience with large school construction projects, financial capacity, litigation history, approaches to managing school projects, and other criteria. The district reserves the right to also conduct oral interviews, which they did with three finalists. A typical selection committee is made up of school administrators, staff and patrons from the community. After review, the CMs are ranked by a scoring system. The district’s lawyer begins fee negotiation with the top candidate. If an equitable and “market justified” fee cannot be agreed upon, the lawyer then starts negotiations with the second-ranked candidate and so forth. The competition is fierce and brings out the best attributes of each candidate. Over the past 43 years Bateman-Hall has participated in many of these proposals both in the public and private sector. We are very pleased when we are successful, but also satisfied that the process is fair when other great competitors are successful. We have built several high schools and other school projects in Idaho, and so has our competition. Eastern Idaho has great representation from quality contractors.

In regard to our fee, the bond opposition would have you believe that our 5.5 percent fee represents pure profit and would “line our pockets.” In reality, the fee includes all of our overhead over the nearly three years that these projects will last, not including the enormous amount of time spent to date. Our overhead includes salaries of the construction manager’s support staff, accounting, administration and estimating. Other overhead includes professional fees, property taxes, office supplies and equipment, automobiles and travel, advertising, rent, phones, etc.

Yes, we are a for-profit company. If we do not exceed the guaranteed maximum price, we hope to make a net profit. With this profit, we pay income taxes, set a portion aside for future growth, participate in employee profit sharing, and pay stockholder dividends.

We have also been accused of supporting the bond. Of course we support the bond. As part of our professional responsibility, we are to provide cost information, schedules, and be an advocate for our client and our community. As a company, we have not, nor ever will engage in discussions about tax rates, growth, and other items outside of the construction element. With that in mind, our company is made up of great employees, most of which live in the community. We have children going to these schools. We pay taxes in the District and serve in the community. We support each and every one of our clients and their interests. We also support other school districts that we have never worked for. We support community causes, many of which have absolutely no bearing on our financial interests. When we are asked to contribute to charitable causes, if it benefits our two community “missions” which are children and education, we are all in.

We have a standing invitation to anyone who would like to meet us or understand more about how we create the budgets and schedules pertaining to the D91 bond projects. We are located at 1405 Foote Drive and our phone number is (208) 523-2681. I can personally be reached at (208) 221-7349. It has been frustrating to sit by and have accusations thrown at us from nameless faceless individuals who appear to stay in the shadows for whatever reason. Having said that, I have always appreciated Ms. Keller for her willingness to be visible in these discussions.

