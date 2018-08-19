Newsmakers: Supporters and opposers discuss the D91 school bond

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, we discuss the Idaho Falls School District 91 bond that patrons will vote on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

District leaders are asking for a total of $99.5 million but voters will decide on two questions to reach that amount.

An $86.2 million “base bond” option is designed to cover the proposed project’s three core upgrades:

– A new $54 million Idaho Falls High School.

– Extensive upgrades to Skyline High School, costing over $28 million.

– A $2 million project to transform existing Idaho Falls High School into a career-technical school.

Voters will also have their say on an optional $13.3 million “tiered” measure that will include:

– A $9.8 million performing arts center at Skyline High School

– A $3.5 million “gymatorium” at Idaho Falls High High School, which would double as both a gymnasium and a 450-seat auditorium.

A $110 million measure failed to get the two-thirds supermajority of votes in November.

Representatives from Build up District 91 and D91 Taxpayers agreed to sit down with Nate Eaton and discuss their views on the issue.

Brandon Lee, Lara Herway and D91 Superintendent George Boland spoke on behalf of those in favor of the bond.

Lisa Keller of D91 Taxpayers spoke on behalf of those opposed to the bond.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

CLICK HERE to visit the Build up District 91 website.

CLICK HERE to visit the D91 Taxpayers website.

