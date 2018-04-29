Newsmakers: John Groberg looks back on his life, time in Tonga and talks about new movie

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with John Groberg. Groberg was born and raised in Idaho Falls before being called to Tonga as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groberg experienced many challenges while serving his mission. He suffered from mosquitoes, a typhoon and starvation. During his conversation with Eaton, Groberg recalls the morning he woke up and realized rats had eaten calluses off his feet. The incident could have resulted in serious infection had locals not stepped in to help.

When Groberg returned from his mission, LDS Church leaders asked him to write a book about his experience. It was called In the Eye of the Storm and later turned into the 2001 Disney film The Other Side of Heaven. He wrote a second book called The Fire of Faith, which is being adapted into a movie set to be released next year.

In 1976, Groberg became a General Authority for the LDS Church and he lived and served all over the world. He was given emeritus status in 2005 and then became president of Idaho Falls Temple.

John and his wife, Jean, have ten children and many of them live in eastern Idaho.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

