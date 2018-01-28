Newsmakers: The man behind these stunning photos & the scary incident that led him to discover his talent

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Adrian Murray.

Murray is a talented photographer whose popularity has exploded on Instagram. Each day he, his wife and four children share images that deliver their vision of family life.

Photos courtesy Adrian Murray

His work has been compared to Norman Rockwell and he does very little editing once the photograph is taken.

Murray is originally from California and ended up in Idaho through a series of unique circumstances. He discovered his talent while in dental school when his newborn son began experiencing a variety of serious medical issues.

Murray’s work has been featured on numerous websites, commercials, advertisements and more. You can visit his website by clicking here and follow him on Instagram.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

