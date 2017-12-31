East Idaho Newsmakers: World-famous mentalist Oz Pearlman

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton sits down with world-famous magician and mentalist Oz Pearlman.

Perlman is one of the busiest mentalists in the country and recently visited east Idaho.

He developed an interest in magic at a young age and what started as a hobby quickly became a lifelong passion. After a couple of years spent working on Wall Street, Oz decided to pursue his dream and become a full time entertainer. He has now been dazzling audiences with his unique mind-reading ability for over a decade.

Oz’s client list reads like a who’s who of politicians, professional athletes, A-list celebrities, and Fortune 500 companies. His natural charisma and charm make him the perfect choice for corporate events and private parties alike. Oz’s unique blend of mentalism and mind-reading create an interactive experience that is redefining the very nature of a magic show…one that truly needs to be seen to be believed.

In the summer of 2015, Oz was featured on TV’s number one rated show, America’s Got Talent. Week after week, he captivated the country with never-before-seen mentalism routines and quickly became a fan favorite, finishing in third place out of thousands of acts. Oz has also appeared on a variety of both national and international networks, a few of which include NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The TODAY Show & ABC World News and been profiled in Forbes, The New York Times and other publications.

Pearlman spoke with Eaton about his career and then showed off his skills.

