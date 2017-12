East Idaho Newsmakers: Celebrating Christmas with Mike & Liza of Classy 97 KLCE

This week on East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton is celebrating Christmas with Mike and Liza of Classy 97 KLCE.

Mike Nelson and Liza Raley have hosted the morning show on KLCE for nearly nine years. They are actively involved in the community working with the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, KLCE 97 Angels, the Second Chance Prom and more.

During their interview, Mike and Liza talk about the history of Christmas music, the radio industry and how it’s changing, plus a lot more.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

