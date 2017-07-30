EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Sexual abuse survivor Matt Morgan

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Matt Morgan.
Morgan, the owner and manager of Morgan Construction, was sexually abused by his uncle when he was 12 and 13.
He is sharing his story to reach other victims who have been or are being sexually abused.
Morgan and his family recently launched ‘Building Hope Today’ – a non-profit with the goal of healing and wholeness for communities and individuals impacted by childhood sexual abuse.
Click here for more information on the organization and watch the entire interview in the video above.
