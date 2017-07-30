Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Sexual abuse survivor Matt Morgan

East Idaho Newsmakers

0  Updated at 5:00 am, July 30th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Matt Morgan.

Morgan, the owner and manager of Morgan Construction, was sexually abused by his uncle when he was 12 and 13.

He is sharing his story to reach other victims who have been or are being sexually abused.

Morgan and his family recently launched ‘Building Hope Today’ – a non-profit with the goal of healing and wholeness for communities and individuals impacted by childhood sexual abuse.

Click here for more information on the organization and watch the entire interview in the video above.

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS ARCHIVE

STEPHANIE MICKELSEN

‘NAKED & AFRAID’ STAR, POCATELLO NATIVE JEFF ZAUSCH

LT. GOV. BRAD LITTLE AND HIS RUN FOR GOVERNOR

DEORR KUNZ’S GRANDMOTHER TRINA BATES CLEGG

JUDGES DANE WATKINS, MICHELLE MALLARD & OUR LEGAL SYSTEM

DON ASLETT: AMERICA’S #1 CLEANING EXPERT

REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE TOMMY AHLQUIST

AMMON MAYOR DANA KIRKHAM

BONNEVILLE JOINT SCHOOL DIST. 93 SUPERINTENDENT CHUCK SHACKETT

THE OWNERS OF FIN FUN

SHOULD EITC BECOME A COMMUNITY COLLEGE?

OUTDOOR ACTIVISTS ROB THORNBERRY & ROB PARKINS

MORMON TEMPLE DEPT. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ELDER LARRY WILSON

SURVIVORMAN LES STROUD

CINDY COVINGTON: THE CREATOR OF THE POTTY PROTECTOR

NEW BYUI PRES., FIRST LADY HENRY AND KELLY EYRING

FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT FRANK MONTOYA

LIFE AFTER PRISON: CHRIS TAPP

AUTHOR & JOURNALIST BRENDA BAUMGARTNER STANLEY

MAMA DRAGONS DEBBIE GLENN AND LORI EMBREE

OUTGOING BYUI PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY CLARK & CHRISTINE GILBERT

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton

Stories You May Be Interested In:

SCHIESS: The Osprey — the fish hawk and thief

23 Jul 2017

Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com columnist

Bingham County petition to join college district moves forward

28 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Local deputy named National School Resource Officer of the Year

25 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Driver of pickup truck slams into semi hauling grain

26 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 