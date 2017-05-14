EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Should EITC become a community college?

Updated at 1:00 am, May 14th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, we tackle the issue of a potential community college in Idaho Falls.

On Wednesday, May 16, Bonneville County voters will head to the polls and decide if Eastern Idaho Technical College should be turned into a community college called the College of Eastern Idaho. A super majority vote (66%) is needed for the change to happen.

Nate Eaton invited Steve Taggart, an Idaho Falls attorney who supports the community college, and Larry Lyon, a former Idaho Falls city councilman who opposed the plan, to discuss the issue.

Each were given two minutes for an opening and closing statement. They were asked five questions and given two minutes to respond to each question.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

CLICK HERE for information from the “VOTE YES ON THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE” campaign.

CLICK HERE for information from the “VOTE NO ON THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE” campaign.

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with two men who are passionate about the outdoors.

Rob Thornberry lives and works in Idaho Falls. He is the Idaho Field Representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. The national nonprofit works to amplify the voice of hunters and anglers.

Rob Parkins lives in Victor. He is a hardgoods buyer for a sporting goods store and is a board member for the American Fly Fishing Trade Association. He also serves as the Region 6 representative for Idaho Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

Both are members of the advocacy group Idahoans for Public Lands, an informal group of residents from across the state interested in safeguarding public lands for the future.

Rob and Rob spoke with Nate about their advocacy work in keeping Idaho lands protected and available to everyone.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

