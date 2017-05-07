Weather Sponsor
EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Outdoor activists Rob Thornberry & Rob Parkins

East Idaho Newsmakers

0  Updated at 5:00 am, May 7th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Rob Thornberry and Rob Parkins

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with two men who are passionate about the outdoors.

Rob Thornberry lives and works in Idaho Falls. He is the Idaho Field Representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. The national nonprofit works to amplify the voice of hunters and anglers.

Rob Parkins lives in Victor. He is a hardgoods buyer for a sporting goods store and is a board member for the American Fly Fishing Trade Association. He also serves as the Region 6 representative for Idaho Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

Both are members of the advocacy group Idahoans for Public Lands, an informal group of residents from across the state interested in safeguarding public lands for the future.

Rob and Rob spoke with Nate about their advocacy work in keeping Idaho lands protected and available to everyone.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

Nate Eaton

