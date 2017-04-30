EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Mormon Temple Dept. Executive Director Elder Larry Wilson

Updated at 3:00 am, April 30th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with the Elder Larry Wilson, the executive director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple Department.

Elder Wilson recently visited east Idaho as the Idaho Falls Mormon temple opened for public tours. He oversees all of the temples around the world.

During his conversation with Nate, Elder Wilson explained some of the differences in the Idaho Falls temple compared to other temples. He also spoke about the Pocatello temple, which was announced earlier this month.

“There’s about a one-to-two year process associated with designing the temple, obtaining the governmental approvals and then after that there’s a groundbreaking,” Wilson said. “Then it’s usually about three years or more before the temple is completed. So you’re looking at a four-to-five year timeline from the announcement to the opening of the temple.”

Elder Wilson said the Church has identified 80 locations worldwide where potential temples could be built over the next 15 years.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation with Elder Wilson.

