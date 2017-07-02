EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: DeOrr Kunz’s Grandmother Trina Bates Clegg

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Trina Bates Clegg. She is the grandmother of DeOrr Kunz, an Idaho Falls toddler who disappeared while on a camping trip July 10, 2015.
It’s been two years since DeOrr vanished and authorities say they haven’t uncovered any signs of where he could be. Clegg’s daughter, Jessica Mitchell, is DeOrr’s mother and investigators have named her, along with Vernal Kunz, DeOrr’s father, as suspects in the case. They have not been arrested or charged with any crime.
Clegg discusses the case in-depth and talks about a recent age progressed photo of DeOrr released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She also shares what’s next for her and her family and why she’s not giving up hope that her grandson is found.
