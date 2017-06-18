EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS | Don Aslett: America’s #1 Cleaning Expert

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton sits down with Don Aslett: America’s #1 cleaning expert.
Aslett was born in Twin Falls and attended Idaho State University. While in college, he began a cleaning business that has transformed into a massive worldwide business.
Aslett specializes in cleaning and housekeeping products, services, and techniques. He has written 40 books about how to reduce the time spent cleaning by reducing clutter, selecting and organizing the efficient cleaning tools and creating what he calls a “self-cleaning house.”
Aslett has appeared on a number of television shows, including Oprah, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, Good Morning America and more.
In 2011, he opened the Museum of Clean in Pocatello. It’s a six-story building with a theater, art gallery, and collection of 6,000 artifacts. The museum was designed to be low-maintenance and environmentally friendly, which resulted in an award from the state of Idaho for Aslett’s efforts with the museum.
Watch the entire conversation in the video player above!
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Idaho State Journal staff