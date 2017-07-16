NEWSMAKERS: ‘Naked & Afraid’ star, Pocatello native Jeff Zausch

Updated at 5:00 am, July 16th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Pocatello native Jeff Zausch.

Best known for being on Discovery Channel’s ‘Naked and Afraid’ and ‘Naked And Afraid XL,’ Zausch has spent his life outdoors. He developed his love and respect for the outdoors as a boy in the mountains of Idaho. Zausch spent countless hours in the mountains, learning the ways of nature and following in his family tradition of hunting.

As a young man he became an expert tracker, hunter and trapper and by his early twenties he had already summited many of the highest peaks in the Northwest United States.

Zausch is now hosting ‘Dual Survival,’ a show on Discovery Channel, and is preparing to host an eclipse day hike on Mt. Borah that the public is invited to attend with him. He also has plans to climb Mt. Everest next year.

In their conversation, Eaton and Zausch discuss life growing up in Pocatello, what being a reality TV show star is really like and what’s next for Zausch.

Watch the video above to see their entire conversation.

CLICK HERE to visit Zausch’s Facebook page and learn more about his eclipse day hike and his plan to climb Mt. Everest.

