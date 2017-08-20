EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Congressman & gubernatorial candidate Raul Labrador

0

Updated at 6:00 am, August 20th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, speaks with Congressman Raul Labrador. He is serving his fourth term representing Idaho’s 1st Congressional District and has announced that he is running for governor.

Labrador serves on the Natural Resources and Judiciary committees and chairs the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. He is a leader on immigration and criminal justice reform. In 2015 he helped found the House Freedom Caucus, a group of reform-minded conservatives.

During their conversation, Eaton asked Labrador why he is running for governor, what he’s learned serving in Congress, how he plans to fix health care, his view on the future of Idaho and more.

Labrador joins Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist and Lt. Governor Brad Little in the race to succeed Otter. Ahlquist appeared on East Idaho Newsmakers in June and Little was featured last month.

Watch the video above to see our entire conversation with Labrador.

Click here to visit his website, Facebook page and Twitter account.

